Greta Thunberg invites striking workers to join her at Glasgow protest

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg has invited Glasgow workers who plan on striking during Cop26 to join her in a protest march through the city.

The Swedish activist wrote on Twitter that she would take part in the Climate Strike march from Kelvingrove Park to George Square.

She wrote: “On Friday Nov 5 I’ll join the climate strike in Glasgow – during #COP26 Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind.

“So we invite everyone, especially the workers striking in Glasgow, to join us. See you there!”

On Friday Nov 5 I’ll join the climate strike in Glasgow, during #COP26 Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind. So we invite everyone, especially the workers striking in Glasgow, to join us. See you there! #UprootTheSystem @fff_glasgow pic.twitter.com/PNrBQNKzo4 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 25, 2021

Rail workers in the RMT union are set to strike throughout the two-week conference.

The Scottish Government has said it will focus on “making alternative plans for rail operations during Cop26” if a pay offer is not accepted by Wednesday.

The union has already rejected that offer.

Refuse and recycling workers from more than half of Scotland’s local authorities will also be out on strike from November 8 to 12, along with school cleaners, janitors and catering staff.