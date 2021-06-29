Euros fever: England fans in optimistic mood ahead of crunch Germany tie

Fans watch England v Germany

Buoyant England football fans were in an optimistic mood as their team’s Euro 2020 odyssey reached a last-16 showdown with Germany at Wembley.

Pubs swelled with supporters wearing replica football strips in the hours leading up to the 5pm kick-off, while St George’s flags billowed in the mid-summer breeze as die-hard and fairweather fans alike got into the feel-good spirit.

In designated fan zones across the country, and outside Wembley where 40,000 supporters would later be relied upon to create a partisan atmosphere, people cheered and sang songs in support of England manager Gareth Southgate and his team.

Fans arrive at Wembley ahead of the Euro 2020 last-16 match between England and Germany at Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The hopeful disposition among England supporters has been boosted by an unbeaten, if unspectacular, canter through the group stages of the competition without conceding a goal.

And with the likes of France, the Netherlands, and reigning European champions Portugal already eliminated, commentators have suggested England’s path to major tournament success for the first time in 55 years has rarely been easier.

The undisputed high-water mark of the England men’s team’s history – the 1966 World Cup triumph – came against West Germany.

So it is a familiar foe who awaits at Wembley, standing between the likes of current Three Lions’ skipper Harry Kane, defender Harry Maguire and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and a quarter-final tie against either Sweden or the Ukraine.

Supporters were in an optimistic and enthusiastic mood outside Wembley on Tuesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)