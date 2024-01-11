Trains between Birmingham and London to be disrupted for days after landslip in Oxfordshire

Chiltern Railways said on X, formerly Twitter, that due to a landslip in the Bicester North area, the line towards the Midlands is blocked. Network Rail crews are onsite assessing the damage and the required repairs.

Network Rail says a reduced service is able to run between Birmingham Moor Street and London Marylebone, but services between Oxford and London Marylebone are unable to run and will be cancelled.

Disruption is expected to continue until next Monday, January 15 at the earliest.

Chiltern Railways tickets are currently being accepted on: Avanti West Coast; Great Western Railways; CrossCountry (between Reading and Birmingham New Street); West Midlands Railways (for local West Midlands services) and London Underground - via any reasonable route.