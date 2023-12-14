MP calls for electrification of Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton line using HS2 millions

Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski has written to Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands Combined Authority, to urge him to use a grant expected to be given to the region by the Department of Transport.

Mr Kawczynski's calls for the investment follows a meeting he had with transport minister Huw Merriman, who confirmed that following the cancellation of the northern leg of HS2, a 'block grant' has now been earmarked for the Midlands.

The Government scrapped the Birmingham to Manchester leg of the high speed line in October when PM Rishi Sunak promised to divert £36 billion into transport in the Midlands and the North.

Mr Kawczynski has said that using some of this cash to improve transport links between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury was "an essential investment" that would bring "environmental, economic and social benefits" for the whole region.

The Shrewsbury line

The MP has said that electrification of the rail line, which also serves Codsall, Cosford, Albrighton and Telford, would improve reliability and journey times. At the moment, only diesel trains can run on the line, also affecting services which then go on to Birmingham and London.

Mr Kawczynski said his proposals have been backed by with regional transport body Midlands Connect, which develops transport projects that provide the biggest benefits for the region and the UK.

Midlands Connect has also been seeking £15 million in government funding for improvements to the line which would allow the maximum speed to increase to 90mph. This was seen as a precursor to electrification, but the scheme appeared to come under threat in November when ministers launched a review.

In his letter to Mr Street, Mr Kawczynski, said: "I am writing to inform you that I have recently met with Transport Minister Huw Merriman who confirmed that the cancelled HS2 Phase 2 funding is to be redirected to drive better transport across England and that the Midlands is to receive a block grant.

"I believe that improving transport links between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury is an essential investment that will bring about environmental, economic and social benefits for the whole of the Midlands and wider areas of North Wales.

"Please can I arrange a meeting with you in the New Year to discuss the electrification of the Wolverhampton to Shrewsbury line which has already gained the support of Midlands Connect. I am happy to meet in Birmingham or at either of my offices in Westminster or Shrewsbury, whichever is convenient for you."

It is not the only proposal in the region that HS2 funding could now be diverted to.

Following Rishi Sunak's speech to the Tory Party conference in Manchester when he confirmed the axing of the northern leg of HS2, the Government published a list of projects set to benefit from the freed up money.

In Shropshire, both Shrewsbury's North West Relief Road and the bid to reopen the Oswestry-to-Gobowen rail line are listed as those to receive a slice of the HS2 money.