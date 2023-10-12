Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Issue on railway track reported between Wolverhampton and Stafford as trains travel at slower speed

By Isabelle ParkinTransportPublished: Comments

Trains running between Wolverhampton and Stafford are travelling at a reduced speed due to an issue with the track.

Trains are running at a reduced speed between Wolverhampton and Stafford
Trains are running at a reduced speed between Wolverhampton and Stafford

West Midlands Railway first alerted passengers of the problem at around 12.19pm on Wednesday.

The railway service warned of a safety inspection being carried out between the stations and said there could be minor delays.

At around 1.49pm, West Midlands Railway said officials from National Railway are still working to resolve an issue on the track, with trains having to run at a reduce speed through the area.

For more information, visit westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/

Transport
News
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News