Issue on railway track reported between Wolverhampton and Stafford as trains travel at slower speed

Trains are running at a reduced speed between Wolverhampton and Stafford

West Midlands Railway first alerted passengers of the problem at around 12.19pm on Wednesday.

The railway service warned of a safety inspection being carried out between the stations and said there could be minor delays.

At around 1.49pm, West Midlands Railway said officials from National Railway are still working to resolve an issue on the track, with trains having to run at a reduce speed through the area.

📢 #WMRUPDATE 3 - Safety inspection between Wolves and Stafford



🛤️ Trains are still having to run at a reduced speed through the area whilst Network Rail resolve the issue with the track.



— West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) October 12, 2023