Wolverhampton road closures for work on Midland Metro extension

By Adam Smith

There will be a raft of road closures in Wolverhampton town centre from Monday due to the extension of the Midland Metro.

The Wolverhampton Metro extension in Pipers Row
Wolverhampton City Council announced: "It is anticipated that the below road closures and suspensions will be in place from August 14 until August 18.

"Pipers Row closed its entire length. Railway Drive closed at it junction with Pipers Row/Fryer Street/Lichfield Road.Victoria Square closed its entire length. Tower Street closed at its junction with Pipers Row. All Parking bays suspended.

"Temporary suspension of one way to allow two-way traffic. Castle Street closed at its junction with Pipers Row. All Parking bays suspended.

"Temporary suspension of one way to allow two-way traffic. Queen Street closed at its junction with Pipers Row. All Parking bays suspended."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

