Key Black Country bus route still under threat despite reprieve, says MP

The 45 bus has been temporarily saved by Transport for West Midlands

The number 45, which serves key destinations between West Bromwich and Walsall, including Sandwell General Hospital, was set for the axe after operator Diamond said a fall in passenger numbers meant it was no longer commercially viable.

It was saved after Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) stepped in, and will now be run by Diamond for the next six months.

But West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards, who campaigned to save the service, has warned it's future was still in the balance despite a TfWM pledge to seek a long-term arrangement.

Ms Richards raised the issue during a debate on bus services in the Commons.

She described the service as being "vital for residents in Yew Tree and Tame Bridge" and said it was "only safe for a further six months".

Communities in Sandwell "cannot be left without a long-term secure bus route", she added.

Local Transport Secretary Richard Holden MP said: "The Government have provided significant help to support our bus sector, with over £1.8 billion in 2021-22 alone.

"That includes over £7.3 million since March 2020 to West Midlands Combined Authority to protect bus services.

"We are also considering further support for the sector from July onwards."

Diamond's initial decision to scrap the route followed complaints from passengers over poor services earlier this year.

Jon Hayes, TfWM’s head of bus, said the 45 was a "key route" and that "all options" were being assessed for its long-term future.