M42 to be closed as part of bridge demolition work

The works will see the M42 closed in both directions and a diversion in place. Image: Highways England

As part of the next phase of the £282 million upgrade of M42 junction 6, the demolition of the existing Solihull Road bridge will be taking place in May to enable the building of new slip roads for the new junction 5a on the M42.

To complete this bridge demolition safely, the M42 will be fully closed in both directions between junction 5 (Solihull) and junction 6 (NEC / Birmingham Airport) from 10pm on Friday, May 5 to 5am on Monday, May 8.

National Highways programme lead, Jon Slemmonds, said: “Safety is always our top priority and we need to close the M42 so that teams can work safely on the road to demolish the old bridge.

"We’re doing this work over the Bank Holiday weekend when we know the road will be quieter but we’re still reminding drivers to plan ahead and to leave additional time for their journeys.”

A fully signposted diversion route will be in place.