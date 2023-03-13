Notification Settings

Strikes which would have almost shut 'entire bus network' in West Midlands suspended

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonTransportPublished:

Strikes which would have shut almost the "entire bus network" in the West Midlands have been suspended, union chiefs have said.

A National Express bus in Colmore Row, Birmingham. Photo: Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd
Industrial action had been due to take place on Thursday by Unite members, but have been temporarily called off after an improved pay offer.

Union chiefs will now put the proposal to more than 3,100 bus drivers and over 200 engineers, but warned "all out indefinite" strike action would start on Monday morning if the offer is rejected.

Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh said: “Following significant progress with the company in negotiations, an improved pay offer was made.

"Strike action scheduled to begin this Thursday has been postponed to allow our members to vote on the offer."

Union chiefs had said the strikes would severely impact National Express West Midlands’ services, which cover 93 per cent of the region’s bus network, including in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Walsall, Dudley and West Bromwich.

The initial ballot results document showed that 2,259 staff voted, with 96.24 per cent in favour of industrial action and 3.76 per cent against.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

