Strikes which would have almost shut 'entire bus network' in West Midlands suspended

A National Express bus in Colmore Row, Birmingham. Photo: Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd

Industrial action had been due to take place on Thursday by Unite members, but have been temporarily called off after an improved pay offer.

Union chiefs will now put the proposal to more than 3,100 bus drivers and over 200 engineers, but warned "all out indefinite" strike action would start on Monday morning if the offer is rejected.

Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh said: “Following significant progress with the company in negotiations, an improved pay offer was made.

"Strike action scheduled to begin this Thursday has been postponed to allow our members to vote on the offer."

Union chiefs had said the strikes would severely impact National Express West Midlands’ services, which cover 93 per cent of the region’s bus network, including in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Walsall, Dudley and West Bromwich.