Roadworks set to close Black Country roads from this week

Roadworks will be closing roads in Wolverhampton and Dudley this week

Part of a Wolverhampton road will be shut until later this month while water works take place in the area.

Bushbury Road is due to close on Monday in both directions between its junctions with Cannock Road and Wimbourne Road.

It is expected to reopen on January 29 once Severn Trent Water has finished fitting a new water main.

Meanwhile a section of Westfield Road will close to traffic from 8am on Thursday, January 19, between Summerfield Road and Green Road, Dudley, for footpath resurfacing.

Waiting and loading will also be prohibited.

The road is expected to fully reopen from 4pm on February 10. Drivers are advised that diversions will be in place.

Elsewhere, traffic calming measures have been proposed on two roads.

Walsall Council has announced plans to fit speed bumps on Walker Road and Ingram Road, both in Bloxwich.

To comment on the proposals email the council’s highways team via roadsafety@walsall.gov.uk, quoting reference: GW/22 65/51 63.