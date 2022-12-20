Notification Settings

Chance to sign up for 2023 Bike4Life charity ride out

By Daniel Walton

Registration has opened for next year's West Midlands Air Ambulance Bike4Life charity appeal, with avid and beginner bikers invited to join in the charity ride out.

Riders of the Bike4Life event 2022.

Now in it's 11th years, the ride out will see thousands of bike enthusiasts take to the streets on their two-wheeled machines to raise money for the air rescue service, while also enjoying a fun festival put on for the riders.

Emma Gray, chief operating officer for West Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: "We created Bike4Life with the Safer Road Partnership to give our supportive motorbike fans a really fantastic day out.

"We also started this to raise awareness of biker safety, as sadly we tend to and airlift motorcyclists from road traffic collisions regularly."

The event, which is sponsored by The Bike Insurer, sees thousands of bikers take a 23-mile trip from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury, to Cosford Airfield, where they join in with the annual Bike4Life festival.

Ms Gray added: "Due to increasing popularity of the event and the fact that we are limited to 3,500 motorbikes, we would encourage those interested to register now to avoid disappointment."

Viki Bristow from the Safer Road Partnership, said: "It's great to support this worthwhile event and have the opportunity to speak to the huge number of bikers that attend about biker safety.

"It's a great day out, no matter what your area of biking is, so come and join us."

The Ride4Life event will take place on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

More information and ways to register can be found at bike4lifefest.com

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

