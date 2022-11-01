Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police warn of flooding following heavy rain as officers on standby to close A449

KidderminsterTransportPublished:

West Mercia Police has warned drivers of some localised flooding on the roads following heavy downpours.

Drivers urged to take care
Drivers urged to take care

Drivers were urged to take care around the A449 at Summerfield near Kidderminster.

Officers were on standby last night to close the road between Hoo Farm and Stanklyn Lane. However, they managed to keep it open.

A spokesman for police said: "We are experiencing localised flooding so please take care on the roads tonight.

"Don't be tempted to drive through flood water, small puddles are often deeper than they look

"If you notice a road is blocked due to flooding, opt for an alternative route."

Weather forecasters are expecting more rain for later on today.

Transport
News
Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News