Union to 'fight tooth and nail' for Metro workers with strikes set to begin this weekend

Strikes on the West Midlands Metro are due to begin tomorrow

Strikes will go ahead on West Midlands Metro starting tomorrow while Avanti West Coast staff are also to walk out again.

Fresh strikes have been announced in the rail industry as industrial unrest continues to spread in disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members working as train managers on Avanti West Coast will walk out on October 22 and November 6 in a row over rosters.

Meanwhile workers on the Metro will strike for 53 days between October and January, and almost continuously throughout November and December.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It is disgraceful despite our members undertaking extremely demanding and responsible jobs and ensuring that Birmingham and the Black Country keeps moving, they are paid poverty wages.

"Unite always fights tooth and nail for its members as it ensures that their jobs, pay and conditions are defended and enhanced. Our members at Midlands Metro will receive the union’s unswerving support."

On the Saturdays of the strike, October 15 and October 22, trams will run every 15 minutes between Wolverhampton St George's and Bull Street in Birmingham from 8.30am until the last departures at 5pm.

On Tuesday, October 18, and Thursday, October 20, a 15-minute service will also be in operation between Wolverhampton and Bull Street, starting at 7.30am with the final departures of the day at 6pm.

While it is not yet known what services will look like on the strike dates following these, Metro bosses say they "will be doing everything possible to operate the very best service that we can".

Meanwhile RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Avanti are one of the worst operators we have ever tried to negotiate with.

“They have treated our members appallingly and this strike action is the culmination of months of neglect and a strong response to the arrogance bosses have shown.

"Avanti should never have been given any extension to their franchise contract for all the chaos they have caused passengers, and their contempt of their staff is part and parcel of their disastrous approach.”

Meanwhile an Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed by the RMT’s decision to go on strike in the coming weeks which we think is premature.

“This is completely unfair on our customers who will again bear the brunt of more unnecessary disruption to their plans.

“We would urge the RMT to reconsider this course of action and work with us to resolve this dispute.”

It is understood that rosters were introduced earlier this year to help improve the resilience of Avanti’s services and further consultation is taking place about December’s rosters.