Cheapest Black Country and Staffordshire petrol prices after record drop in average costs

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station in Dudley Road, Wolverhampton, remains the cheapest petrol station in the Black Country

Despite a record 12.3p slump in average prices during August, the biggest monthly drop in records dating back to the turn of the century, the cheapest petrol in the area is still 159.6p exactly the same as the recorded cost on August 10.

While other filling stations have reduced their prices during that time, Blakenhall Service Station in Dudley Road, Wolverhampton, remains the cheapest in the Black Country and Staffordshire.

Sanjeev Lal, Operations Manager at the station, said his garage's latest stock of fuel had lasted longer after being closed for four days last month while new pumps were fitted, but said he was still determined to help the community as much as possible.

"We are keeping prices as low as possible so the whole community can benefit," he said. "These are tough times for everybody."

One filling station that has brought its prices down is Ablewell Service Station in Walsall, which has shaved at least 6p off its price of unleaded.

Pradip Patel, manager at the station, said business has improved since he reduced prices as he ties to keep them at a reasonable level to cover overheads.

However, RAC analysis argues that drivers are continuing to get a “raw deal” at a number of pumps despite the record price drop.

The motoring organisation says average forecourt prices sank to 169.8p per litre at the end of August, but should be around 161p due to current wholesale costs.

The average price per litre of diesel at the end of August was 183.7p, which the motoring services company described as a “fairer reflection of wholesale costs”.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Twelve pence a litre is a lot to come off prices in a single month so there’s no doubt things could be worse, but in reality drivers of petrol vehicles are still invariably getting a raw deal at the pumps.

“For whatever reason, major retailers are choosing not to pass on in full the reductions in the wholesale price of unleaded they’ve been benefiting from for some considerable time.

“There is a very strong case for the biggest sellers of fuel to cut their forecourt petrol prices further.

“Allowing for a generous 10p-a-litre margin, we should be seeing petrol sold for around 161p a litre.

“Some big supermarket sites aren’t too far off charging this – but there’s a real postcode lottery out there, with prices varying wildly depending on where a driver is in the country.

“Drivers must shop around for the best deal they can, and we applaud those independent retailers who are doing their best to charge a fairer price for fuel and support their local communities through this incredibly expensive time.”

Mr Patel said supermarkets, which have often been criticised by the RAC for their prices, used to be cheaper, but things have now changed.

"The supermarkets were cheaper before but now places like Aldi and Lidl are cheaper (for food) so I think the way they work is they're not going to sell food cheap," he said. "They've got to make money."

He said that drivers now know they are not the cheapest and are looking elsewhere, adding that many customers are now watching fuel prices on their phones.

Meanwhile Mr Lal said the cost of the pound against the dollar affected the wholesale price of fuel, which can then have an impact costs for drivers.

"We have managed to keep our prices consistent, and selling it as low as possible," he added. "So long as our costs are covered, we want to pass on as much of the saving to the customers."

He said that he expected running costs to increase, but was waiting to see what new Tory leader Liz Truss would do to help with the energy crisis.

But he also didn't rule out reducing prices if the next delivery of fuel is cheaper than the most-recent stock that's still in the pumps.

Both Mr Lal and Mr Patel also warned that the price of diesel is set to fluctuate more, while unleaded is more likely to remain steady. Mr Patel said diesel prices rose by 4p on two occasions last week, before a later drop in wholesale costs.

These are the cheapest fuel prices around the Black Country on Tuesday according to petrolprices.com.

Cheapest petrol in Black Country and Staffordshire

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton - 159.6p

Esso Ablewell Service Station, Ablewell Street, Walsall - 159.9p

Shell MFG Bluecoats, Springhill Road, Walsall - 159.9p

Esso Primley Service Station, Wolverhampton Road, Walsall - 162.7p

Morrisons, Wallows Lane, Walsall - 162.7p

Tesco, Littleton Street West, Walsall - 162.9p

Gulf A5 Fuel Express, Lime Lane, Pelsall, Walsall - 163.7p

Asda, Lammanscote Road, Stafford - 163.7p

Sainsbury's, Voyager Drive, Cannock - 163.9p

Esso Stadium Garage, Pye Green Road, Cannock - 163.9p

Texaco MFG Chase, Cannock Road, Hednesford - 163.9p

Tesco, Newport Road, Stafford - 163.9p

Texaco Lammascote Service Station, Lammascote Road, Stafford - 163.9p

Cheapest diesel in Black Country and Staffordshire

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton - 168.6p

Asda, Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury - 176.7p

Asda, Avon Road, Cannock - 176.7p

Sainsbury's, Voyager Drive, Cannock - 176.9p

Morrisons, High Street, Burntwood - 176.9p

Sainsbury's, Kenmare Way, Wednesfield - 178.2p

Sainsbury's, Halesowen Road, Blackheath - 178.9p

Gulf A5 Fuel Express, Lime Lane, Pelsall, Walsall - 179.6p

Asda, Lammanscote Road, Stafford - 179.7p

Esso Primley Service Station, Wolverhampton Road, Walsall - 179.9p

Tesco, Littleton Street West, Walsall - 179.9p

Texaco MFG Chase, Cannock Road, Hednesford - 179.9p