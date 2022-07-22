Road closures as Queen's Baton Relay heads to Black Country

The Queen's Baton Relay on its journey around the West Midlands before the final leg in Birmingham.

Tomorrow, the baton will be visiting Kidderminster, Bridgnorth, Cannock and Walsall.

On Sunday, Wolverhampton, Halesowen, Dudley, Stourbridge and Brierley Hill residents will have the chance to see the baton bearers in action – nearing ever closer to its final destination in Birmingham.

It will have been carried over 294 days, and made trips to each of the 72 nations that make up the Commonwealth, by the end of the final mile.

The baton has been carried across Africa, Asia, South America and Oceania ahead in recent months ahead of the games, which start in Birmingham on July 28.

Here's what will be happening in each area during the relay:

Kidderminster baton relay route:

There will not be any road closures in Kidderminster for this occasion – as the baton will be travelling by train.

The Queen’s Baton Relay visits Kidderminster railway station on Saturday morning.

At 9.47am, the baton arrives at the Severn Valley railway station and is carried through the booking hall and around the concourse. There will also be a guard of honour present.

Eight minutes later, at 9.55am, the baton will go along the platform and board the special purple locomotive, No.70 Elizabeth II.

The heritage railway will carry the baton the full 16-mile length of the line from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth.

9.47am The Baton itself arrives, travels through the booking hall and around the station concourse. There will be a volunteer guard of honour.

Free tickets to travel on the train have been allocated in a public ballot, along with viewing places at Kidderminster station.

Members of the public are invited to view the relay train at all of SVR’s other stations – Bewdley, Arley, Highley, Hampton Loade and Bridgnorth, though places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

As it passes through each station, the train will slow to walking pace and will sound its whistle in celebration. The SVR advises that no parking is available at Arley, Highley or Hampton Loade and viewers will need to make their way to these stations on foot.

Public train service will start again later in the morning, and the timetable for Saturday trains is available at svr.co.uk.

Bridgnorth Baton Relay route

See the baton in Bridgnorth between 11.45am and 12pm after it arrives on the Severn Valley railway. There will be celebrations going on from 10am – 3pm.

It will make its way across the footbridge and onto New Road, then Underhill Street, continuing across the bridge onto Mill Street. After crossing Bandon Island, the baton will go to Severn Park to join in the community sports fun day.

The park will be filled with sports and activity groups where everyone is invited to try their hand at different sports, enjoy refreshments and have the chance to hear interviews with local sportspeople.

The following roads will be closed from around 10am:

Postern Gate

West Castle Street

New Road

Underhill Street

Bridge Street

St Johns Street

And these roads will be closed from 11am, until approximately 11:45am:

Mill Street

Bandon Island

A442 leading up to Severn Island.

Cannock Baton Relay route:

Between 4.59pm to 5.09pm the baton will visit Cannock, travelling from the Prince of Wales theatre on Church Street and heading towards Market Place before reaching its destination, where a short ceremony will take place.

Church Street and Park Road Cannock will be closed for the duration of the relay on each of the roads.

Cannock Chase district council advise that the timings of the relay are approximate, and on the day of the event the baton may arrive in Hednesford anytime between 4.15pm and 6.45pm

When the Baton arrives, Church Street will be closed for about five minutes as the convoy proceeds down the road, with Park Road also closing for around five minutes.

Walsall Baton Relay route:

Walsall Arboretum will be the site of a community festival from 4pm, and the baton is expected to arrive at 6.45pm. Celebrations will go on until 7.15pm.

Visitors can enjoy some Commonwealth Games sports including gymnastics, athletics, badminton, basketball, cricket, hockey and cycling. There will also be football, running clubs, Aikido, table tennis, tai chi, Nordic walking, bowls and canoeing on the lake. Leisure services will be bringing along gym equipment and providing live classes for people to take part in.

The route will begin at the Grange car park (off Broadway North) at 6.17pm, passing the trim trail and play area, before entering the historic Victoria core of the park.

From there it will pass around the lake, in front of the bandstand and clock tower, finishing on centre green by the visitor centre at 6.44pm. Celebrations will continue into the evening on centre green with food, drink and entertainment on a big screen.

Sunday, July 24

Wolverhampton Baton Relay route:

At 8.12am, the baton will arrive in East Park via parachute, and festivities will start for a morning of fun and games. From there, it will head to Aldersley Leisure Village for 9am, St Andrew's Primary School at 9.50am, Molineux at 10.40am and finally Queen Square at 11am.

The first 150 people will get a free breakfast bap at 7.30am at East Park, as they keep an eye on the sky for the descending baton. There will be children’s rides, a bouncy castle, food stall, face painting, balloon modelling, sporting games and a ‘have-a-go experience’ and activities supported by the Army, including an inflatable assault course, football dartboard and a giant deckchair.

Road closures will be rolling but are said to not be closed for more than 10-15 minutes each.

The closed roads include:

Aldersley Road

Blackburn Avenue

Codsall Road

Lowlands Avenue

Hordern Road, Hunter Street

Newhampton Road West

Kingsland Road

Park Road West

Park Avenue

Waterloo Road

School Street

Skinner Street

Bell Street

Cleveland Street

Garrick Street

Market Street

Lichfield Street

Halesowen Baton Relay route:

At 1.39pm afternoon, the baton will be in Halesowen town centre. Afterwards, those wanting to get on their marks will enjoy the Halesowen fun run.

The following roads will be closed between 8.30am and 5:30pm:

Poole Road, The Queensway to Birmingham Street

Birmingham Street, Poole Road to Runbow

Birmingham Road, Birmingham Street to Hagley Street

Rumbow, Birmingham Street to Whitehall Road

Whitehall Road, Rumbow to Bromsgrove Street

Bromsgrove Street, Whitehall Road to Bromsgrove Road

Bromsgrove Road, Bromsgrove Street to Vine Lane

Vine Lane, Bromsgrove Street to The Queensway

The Queensway, Vine Lane to Hagley Road

Hagley Road, The Queensway to Hagley Street

Hagley Street, Hagley Road to High Street

High Street, Halesowen, Hagley Street to New Road

New Road, High Street to Whitehall Road

Stourbridge Baton Relay route:

At 2.46pm, Mary Stevens Park marks the next stop for the baton, which will be welcomed by Halesowen Scout Band as it travels over Queen’s Drive, the lake and the Frank Foley statue.

The baton is then expected to pass through Wordsley, specifically the Red House Glass Cone, at 3.29pm, where they will be hosting a free family event from 1pm to 4pm – guests will enjoy glass blowing demonstrations and craft activities.

Between 2.30pm and 4:30pm, the following roads will be closed around the Red House Glass Cone:

Audnam, Brettell Lane to Camp Hill

Camp Hill, Audnam to High Street, Wordsley

High Street, Camp Hill to Brierley Hill Road

Bridge Street, Camp Hill to John Street

Dudley town centre and Brierly Hill Baton Relay Route:

From 4.31pm, the baton-bearers will jog through the Black Country Living Museum, which is offering free tickets to see the baton between 4pm and 5pm. Next, it will move up towards Dudley Zoo and Castle, putting on a show for the meerkats and lemurs as it passes by their enclosures. Free tickets for the zoo are also available to watch this part of the relay between 4.15pm and 6pm.

After that, there's more fun and games being held at Coronation Gardens to celebrate the arrival of the baton, which will travel onwards into the town centre towards Brierley Hill.

It will arrive at the town centre High Street and from there make its way up Church Hill towards the war memorial, arriving at 6.15pm. Finally, the route ends at The Waterfront, Merry Hill at 6.45pm. It will make its exit along the famous Dudley No. 1 Canal.

These roads in Dudley town centre will be closed between 12pm and 6.30pm:

The Broadway, Castle Street to Ednam Road

Ednam Road, The Broadway to Priory Road

Priory Road, Ednam Road to New Street

New Street, Priory Road to Castle Street

Market Place, Castle Street to Stone Street

High Street, Wolverhampton Street to Stone Street

Stone Street, High Street to Priory Street

Tower Street, Stone Street to The Broadway

Priory Street, Priory Road to Wolverhampton Street

St. James Road, Priory Street to Parson Street

Castle Street, New Street to Fisher Street

In Brierley Hill, these are the upcoming roads closures and timings: