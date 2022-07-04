Notification Settings

Fuel protests: Live updates as go-slow convoys take to M54 and M6

By David StubbingsTransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Drivers angry at the price of fuel are protesting on the M54 and M6 this morning.

Fuel protests are expected across the country today. Stock photo

The go-slow convoys are just two of a number of demonstrations being held across the country as average petrol and diesel prices close in on £2 a litre.

On the M54 around 200 people in cars, vans and trucks are expected to join the protest around Shifnal Services and Junction 4.

Elsewhere in the West Midlands, another convoy is expected to drive at 30mph in lanes one and two of the M6, heading north from Junction 3 before returning down the southbound carriageway.

Other protests are expected to block on the Severn Bridge, causing disruption on the M4, M5 and other crossings into South Wales, as well as the M25 and M56.

We'll bring you the latest from the demonstrations.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

