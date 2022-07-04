Fuel protests: Live updates as go-slow convoys take to M54 and M6

Fuel protests are expected across the country today. Stock photo

The go-slow convoys are just two of a number of demonstrations being held across the country as average petrol and diesel prices close in on £2 a litre.

On the M54 around 200 people in cars, vans and trucks are expected to join the protest around Shifnal Services and Junction 4.

Elsewhere in the West Midlands, another convoy is expected to drive at 30mph in lanes one and two of the M6, heading north from Junction 3 before returning down the southbound carriageway.

Other protests are expected to block on the Severn Bridge, causing disruption on the M4, M5 and other crossings into South Wales, as well as the M25 and M56.