Cheapest petrol stations in Black Country as motorists' anger grows

These are the ten cheapest petrol stations in and around the Black Country on Monday

One such 'go-slow' protest caused tailbacks on the M54 this morning as a convoy of 20 vehicles travelled slowly from Shifnal Services to junction 1 of the M54 and back.

The latest figures from the RAC fuel watch suggests that petrol prices should fall, with the average unleaded price per litre currently sitting at 191.53p, while diesel rests at 199.03p.

However, some filling stations in the county are charging even more than that, with the first forecourts going over the £2-per-litre mark last month.

This is a gigantic surge from last year's average cost of 133.36p for petrol and 136.05p for diesel.

As people grow sick and tired of spending more and more at the pump, here are ten of the cheapest petrol stations across the Black Country and surrounding areas, according to petrolprices.com.

Cheapest unleaded:

TotalEnergies Wolverhampton, Blakenall Service Station: Petrol - 179.6p, Diesel - 191.6p

Texaco Wolverhampton, Fallings Park Service Station: Petrol - 182.9p, Diesel - 195.9p

Chaddesley Garage, Kidderminster: Petrol - 182.9p, Diesel - 192.9p

Asda Cannock: Petrol - 185.7p, Diesel - 195.7p

Asda Tipton Automat: Petrol - 186.7p, Diesel - 195.7p

Asda Great Bridge: Petrol - 186.7p, Diesel - 195.7p

Asda Brierley Hill Automat: Petrol - 186.7p, Diesel - 195.7p

Asda Dudley: Petrol - 186.7p, Diesel - 195.7p

Esso, Bushbury Express: Petrol - 186.9p, Diesel - 197.9p

Texaco, MFG Royal Oak, Wednesfield: Petrol - 186.9p, Diesel - 197.9p

The cheapest petrol station on the list is Blakenall Service Station, otherwise known as TotalEnergies Wolverhampton, which is charging only 179.6p per litre for petrol and 191.6p for diesel.

Operations manager Sanjeev Lal said that they had kept prices so low after staff members at the station all agreed to take a pay cut.

Mr Lal, operations manager, said: "We have done a lot here for the community, and we decided with the rise in cost of living, we would try and run at cost, sometimes even at a loss, so our community can get to A and B.

"People don't understand, it's not just the fuel price, it’s the electricity along with it and the staffing.

"We have been the lowest prices around Wolverhampton for months now.

"Normally our customers are local, but people are coming from all over now, we are getting a great response. We want to continue this as long as we can and we want the community to know they have somewhere to go to."