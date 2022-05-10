Notification Settings

Wolverhampton railway station evacuated due to police incident

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonTransportPublished: Last Updated:

Wolverhampton railway station has been evacuated due to an ongoing police incident.

Passengers outside Wolverhampton station after it was evacuated
Reports of the station being evacuated came in at around 3pm with train operators describing the incident as disturbance on a train.

A statement from West Midlands Railway said all lines were blocked "due to passengers causing a disturbance on a train at Wolverhampton".

The company added: "Train services running through this station may be delayed. Disruption is expected to last until around 17.30 today.

"We expect some of our trains to be affected by this incident. To see how this might affect you, please use the Live Departures & Arrivals or plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner."

Witnesses have been speaking about what's happened. Ben Holleron, 36, from Wolverhampton, said: "It all happened so quick. My train was about to pull in to go to Manchester.

"We were on platform two and the police asked us to evacuate platform two," he said, before saying he heard officers say "get everybody off now".

"They kicked everybody out the station at that point," he added.

Network Rail worker, Steven Cane, said he saw officers running towards the station with others dressed in black and evacuating the scene.

The station was reopened at around 3.40pm, but train operators continued to warn of disruption.

Confirming the reopening, National Rail Enquiries warned passengers: "All lines have been reopened following the emergency services are dealing with an incident at Wolverhampton.

"Services may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 25 minutes or revised. We anticipate disruption will continue until 17:30."

