Two weeks of overnight closures at M6 Junction 10 due to start

The M6 near Junction 10

National Highways will be carrying out alterations to the junction every night from 9pm on Tuesday until Saturday, April 30.

The improvements are part of a £78 million remodelling of the junction designed to ease congestion.

There will be diversions in place for motorists but National Highways is urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The areas in red will be closed overnght until April 30

A National Highways spokesman said: "We’re starting resurfacing works on the south side of the M6 junction 10 roundabout to raise the existing road surface up to the level of the new south bridge.

"These works will start on Tuesday and require overnight closures until Saturday, April 30.