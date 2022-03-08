Recommendations for making women feel safer on public transport revealed

WMCA chief executive Laura Shoaf, Transport Minister Trudy Harrison and TfWM executive director Anne Shaw

Recommendations from first ever Violence Against Women and Girls Transport Champions were announced yesterday, on International Women's Day, and they promised to improve safety on public transport.

West Midlands Combined Authority chief executive Laura Shoaf and Transport for West Midlands executive director Anne Shaw were appointed by the Department of Transport to find best practice to tackle violence against women and girls on Midlands trains and buses.

The 13 recommendations were revealed alongside shocking statistics which show almost half of women have felt threatened when travelling on public transport.

The champions want women and girls to be involved in the design of public infrastructure projects, including new train stations, and for more females to work in the transport industry.

All staff on trains and buses should have Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks and improve out real-time information so women and girls know exactly when their bus or tram will arrive.

Also gender responsive budgets need to support the delivery of gender equality infrastructure to tackle violence against women and girls.

Transport Minister Trudy Harrison unveiled the plans in Birmingham yesterday.

She said: “Far too often we hear stories of women and girls facing violence and harassment on public transport – this is unacceptable.

"Everyone should have the right to travel in confidence and without fear. We thank Anne and Laura for their recommendations and will work tirelessly across Whitehall and with our transport partners to drive these important changes."

Among the nearly 200 respondents at eight roundtable workshops were charities, passenger groups, women’s transport advocates and victim and survival groups, as well as enforcement officers, transport operators, planners and placemaking experts.

Laura, who also chairs the national Urban Transport Group, and Anne developed the recommendations following a thorough assessment of violence against women and girls on transport, finding it is having a direct effect on access to opportunities such as learning and employment.

Laura said: "We know that, as women and girls are more reliant on public transport and active travel modes for their mobility needs, fears for their safety can reduce their life opportunities and ambitions.

"This is completely unacceptable. Women should feel able to take up work, training and education opportunities and connect with friends and family without feeling threatened."

“Anne and I are proud to have been chosen by Government as champions to make transport and public places safer for women. Following extensive engagement, we’ve made 13 practical recommendations aimed at preventing violence against women and girls on our transport networks, challenging the attitudes and inequalities that promote it and making it clear that such behaviours will never be tolerated.”