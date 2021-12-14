Work set to start on Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro route

Preliminary works will take place along The Embankment in Brierley Hill from January 17 ahead of the main construction commencing in the spring.

This will require the full closure of The Embankment to traffic for five weeks to allow for upgrades to utility services.

Motorists are being advised to plan ahead, leave more time for their journey and use real-time travel information provided by West Midlands Roads to stay up to date.

Councillor Simon Phipps, Dudley Council cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: “The benefits to the borough and indeed the region of the Metro link will be wide-reaching, increasing public transport provisions for students, residents, commuters and those visiting our borough, helping them to move freely across the West Midlands and make the most of all the opportunities our region has to offer.”

It is hoped work along The Embankment will be completed ready for the February half-term period in order to benefit the retail and hospitality offerings within the area.

Once the first phase is complete, further utility upgrades and diversions will continue throughout the winter and early spring 2022 with localised lane restrictions in place.

Mosin Khurshid, head of utilities at MMA, added: "Construction for the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill route has been well underway throughout 2020 and 2021, and we are delighted that we are now in a position to begin activity near to Merry Hill in 2022.

"When in operation, this new route will provide easy access to Merry Hill via fast and frequent public transport, which will be fantastic for the people of Dudley and the wider West Midlands.

"These works will lead to some disruption for road users, particularly during the first phase of activity, however we have been and will continue to work closely with Dudley Council and Transport for West Midlands to minimise impact wherever possible."

Merry Hill and the Waterfront will continue to be open to visitors throughout with parking also remaining accessible via diversion routes.

Mark Corbin, director of network resilience for TfWM, said: “It is important that we continue to keep the travelling public moving as easily as possible, and the social media accounts for West Midlands Roads are a great source of travel advice for road users.

"We would therefore advise those living, working and visiting Dudley during the first half of next year to visit @WMroads for live travel reports while these essential works are carried out.

"We will be working together with the Midland Metro Alliance to keep motorists up to date as the Metro development progresses.”

Passenger services are expected to commence in 2024.