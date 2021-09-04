Ready to start work on the station

Over the next 12 months, a team of local experts will carry out intricate restoration work on the iconic building, which was designed by the notable architect Philip Hardwick and opened in 1838 as the Birmingham terminus for the London and Birmingham Railway Co line that connected to Euston Station in London.

The project will be undertaken by national contractors KN Circet transport and Infrastructure division, a multinational company with offices in Solihull, who are working for HS2’s enabling works contractor LMJV (Laing O’Rourke and J. Murphy & Sons).

The Grade I listed building has been integrated into HS2’s plans for the new Curzon Street Station, which provide an enhanced setting to reflect the history of the old station as well as the Grade II listed Woodman pub.

The public space surrounding the station will feature the historic track alignments of the former goods yard that used to lie to its east, and the gardens and new eastern concourse façade have also been designed to complement the architecture of the building.

Russell Bailey, HS2 project manager for Old Curzon Street Station, said: “It’s fantastic to see work start on the restoration of the one of Birmingham’s most iconic railway buildings, and it’s particularly great to see a team of local specialists bringing their skills to this intricate restoration. Over 300 companies in the West Midlands have already won work on HS2, so this is adding to the growing number of companies benefiting from contracts on the project which is supporting thousands of jobs in the region.

“The revamped building is integrated into HS2’s plans for the city’s landmark Curzon Street Station, which will be the first brand new intercity terminus station built in Britain since the 19th century. Work is set to start on building the new station in the next year, with the joint venture contractor Mace Dragodos set to create 1,000 jobs.”

Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “I am delighted that the restoration of Old Curzon Street Station has begun. As a key part of Birmingham’s railway heritage, the renovation of Old Curzon Street Station will secure its place as part of the new Curzon Street Station for generations to come. Local experts will work to carry out an intricate restoration which will bring the building back to its former glory.

“The restoration will create high-skilled jobs, further demonstrating the economic benefit that HS2 is bringing to our city. We are entering a Golden Decade for Birmingham and the arrival of HS2 is at the heart of this.”

Work on the station building will include a new steel structural frame to strengthen the building, a new lift giving access to all four levels, new glass balustrade for the historic staircase, internal fit-out, roof repairs, structural repairs to the external façade, and a full clean of the external building masonry.