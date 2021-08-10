Biker in hospital after Walsall crash

The scene of the crash

The crash happened on Green Lane in Walsall around 1pm on Tuesday, and saw the motorbike involved in a collision with a black Vauxhall Corsa.

The road was closed in both directions as two ambulances from West Midlands Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

Paramedics arriving at the scene treated the male motorcyclist, who sustained minor injuries and was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for further assessment.

The road was reopened soon afterwards.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.05pm to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on Green Lane in Walsall.

"We sent two ambulances to the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered one patient, a man, the motorcyclist, who had sustained minor injuries.