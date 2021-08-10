Biker in hospital after Walsall crash

By James VukmirovicWalsallTransportPublished: Last Updated:

A man has been taken to hospital after a collision involving a car and a motorbike.

The scene of the crash
The scene of the crash

The crash happened on Green Lane in Walsall around 1pm on Tuesday, and saw the motorbike involved in a collision with a black Vauxhall Corsa.

The road was closed in both directions as two ambulances from West Midlands Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

Paramedics arriving at the scene treated the male motorcyclist, who sustained minor injuries and was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for further assessment.

The road was reopened soon afterwards.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.05pm to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on Green Lane in Walsall.

"We sent two ambulances to the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered one patient, a man, the motorcyclist, who had sustained minor injuries.

"He was assessed and treated at the scene and conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital for further assessment."

Transport
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News