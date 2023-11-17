ChatGPT-maker Open AI pushes out co-founder and CEO Sam Altman

The board of ChatGPT-maker Open AI said it has pushed out its co-founder and chief executive Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications” with the board.

“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the company said in a statement.

It has appointed Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, to an interim CEO role effective immediately as it begins a search for a permanent replacement.

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what the alleged lack of candour was about.

Sam Altman helped start OpenAI as a non-profit research laboratory in 2015 (John Walton/PA)

The statement said Mr Altman’s behaviour was hindering the board’s ability to exercise its responsibilities.

Mr Altman helped start OpenAI as a non-profit research laboratory in 2015.

But in the past year, he was thrust into the global spotlight as the face of OpenAI after ChatGPT exploded into public consciousness.

On a world tour earlier this year, Mr Altman was mobbed by a crowd of adoring fans at an event in London.

Just on Thursday, he took part in a CEO summit at the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation conference in San Francisco, where OpenAI is based.

Mr Altman predicted AI will prove to be “the greatest leap forward of any of the big technological revolutions we’ve had so far”.

But he also acknowledged the need for guardrails to protect humanity from the existential threat posed by the quantum leaps being taking by computers.

“I really think the world is going to rise to the occasion and everybody wants to do the right thing,” Mr Altman said.