Smethwick charity centre to host coronation celebrations

By Isabelle Parkin

A charity in Smethwick is set to host a day of celebrations to mark the King's Coronation with an afternoon tea and live-screening from Westminster.

The Dorothy Parkes Centre has 100 tickets available for people to join in celebrations on the big day. Pictured: Trudi Blake from the charity
The Dorothy Parkes Centre has joined forces with the Smethwick Heritage Centre to host the event on May 6.

Visitors on the day can expect to watch the coronation live from London on a cinema screen provided by Black Country Touring, with musical entertainment and an afternoon tea service also taking place.

The event, which will take place at The Dorothy Parkes Centre on Church Road, has received funding from the Sandwell Council of Voluntary Organisations, which helps to support organisations across Sandwell.

Jodie Griffiths, who is centre manager at the site, said: "It's bringing old and young people together really because the older generation might remember the original (coronation) and then for youngsters, it's completely new for them, so it will definitely bring them together.

"It's just another way to celebrate really, it was the link with Smethwick Heritage Centre because a lot of people that use their centre remember the Queen, so they like to celebrate these kinds of events.

"We do have afternoon tea quite regularly on a Wednesday, sort of once every couple of months one of our volunteers produces the food and raises money for the centre so we know a lot of people like afternoon tea."

The charity – which hosts a range of activities at its centre to support people in the community – launched a similar initiative for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, but this time hopes to mark a more "joyous" occasion.

People can buy tickets for £10 by visiting either charity at their centres.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

