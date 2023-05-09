Wolverhampton youth centre hosts coronation party for young people and their families

Young people enjoying the coronation party at The Way Youth Zone.

The Way Youth Zone on School Street welcomed over 130 of their young members and their families, to take part in party games, coronation crafts and some of their most popular activities, such as climbing, within their state of the art building.

Thanks to Wolverhampton Council, The Way received a grant towards the event, serving free afternoon tea and arranging coronation themed games and decorations, making it a celebration to remember.

Staff and Youth Zone volunteers all came together to deliver an afternoon of family fun to mark the occasion with crown making, flag colouring and biscuit decorating.

The Way Youth Zone are currently looking for new volunteers to join the team and support the young people of Wolverhampton.

Chief Executive, Jackie Redding said, ”Our volunteers at The Way Youth Zone make a real difference to our young people by bringing their skills and energy into the Youth Zone.

"We wouldn’t be able to support the thousands of young people that we do without our volunteers and we are incredibly grateful to each of them.”

