Royal representative encouraging people in the West Midlands to get involved in Coronation

The Lord-Lieutenant John Crabtree OBE

The West Midlands Lieutenancy is supporting the nationwide Coronation campaigns and is encouraging everyone to take part and enjoy the special occasion.

Coronation celebration activities are now being organised across the West Midlands to make the Coronation weekend, Saturday, May 6 to Monday, May 8, memorable and a chance for communities to get together.

After the Coronation on Saturday, many people are taking part in the Big Lunch on Sunday, May 7 with communities holding street parties, meals and local celebrations to mark the Coronation of The King.

Then, on Monday, May 8, there is The Big Help Out where everyone has an opportunity to lend a hand and have a go at volunteering to make a difference to their community.

Sir John Crabtree OBE, Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands said; “We are delighted that so many people across our region are getting involved and looking forward to making the Coronation such a memorable community weekend.

"There are many volunteers that we meet through the Honours awards that do so much for others and we know that this exciting, historic event will give people a chance to celebrate with their neighbours and even more people an opportunity to start volunteering.

"That will be a wonderful benefit for our community. “

For the Coronation Her Majesty, The Queen Consort, has launched with the Royal Voluntary Service, the special Coronation Champions Awards.

These Awards will Honour 500 Coronation Champions from up and down the country for their generosity of time and their talents to enhance the lives of others.

The 500 recipients will receive a specially designed, official Champions pin and signed certificate from Her Majesty, The Queen Consort.