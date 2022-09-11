St John Ambulance pays tribute to Queen in Wolverhampton

Members of St John Ambulance leave flowers at the St Peters Square cenotaph in Wolverhampton. At the front is Amelia Wall.

Five young members of the organisation and five adult volunteers decided to take some flowers down to the site of tributes in Wolverhampton, in order to pay their respects to the former Sovereign Head of St John Ambulance.

Andrew Anthony, district youth lead for Wolverhampton, Staffordshire, and Shropshire, said: "We thought it would be a nice gesture from us to the Queen, as Sovereign Head of our organisation.

"As for the rest of the country, she has been a leader and a guide for us. She made sure that volunteers and young people were recognised.

"To have her as the head of our organisation was quite special."

Stuart Shilson LVO GCStJ DL, the chair of St John Ambulance, said in a statement on Thursday evening: "Her Majesty became Sovereign Head of the Order of St John upon her accession in 1952 and has been a great supporter of our work.

"Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.

"Details of the funeral and the major activities leading up to it, are expected to be made to the nation, and indeed around the world, in the near future.