Developers to consult over plans to build hundreds of new homes in Bilbrook

A map illustrating the proposed development

Family-run Bloor Homes has launched a consultation concerning the proposed plans which would see homes and green spaces created across two parcels of land.

The adjoining plots are located on the south side of Pendeford Mill Lane, which borders Codsall, adjacent to Bloor Homes' existing Bilbrook Mill neighbourhood in the village and to the east of Lane Green Road.

The plans outline the development of 315 new homes across the two parcels of land, with 40 per cent of these to be classified as "affordable" housing.

The two neighbours would be linked by a green corridor featuring trees and hedgerows, a play area, and walking and cycling connections.

The plots were removed from the green belt by South Staffordshire Council in 2018 and were safeguarded to meet future housing needs.

In a site allocations document published by the local authority in 2018, it was said that the plots had "good access" both vehicular and pedestrian, "no major flooding" and had "good access to amenities".

Bloor Homes has invited residents to have their say on the proposed plans ahead of them being submitted to the council, before the consultation period draws to a close on November 4.

Max Whitehead, planning director at the Leicestershire-based housebuilders, said: "We are pleased to be bringing forward outline proposals for new homes on land identified by the council for this purpose.

"Before we finalise our plans, we are keen to hear from local people to understand their priorities for development, as well as aspirations for the types of homes that Bilbrook would benefit from.

"We envisage a mix of homes that will include family homes and also smaller homes or bungalows to provide opportunities for local people wishing to downsize into more manageable properties, and would welcome people’s views on this.

"Our proposed new neighbourhoods will be set amongst landscaped green spaces that will be designed to enhance biodiversity across the site.

"We also want to ensure that our homes meet the very latest standards of sustainability and will include electric vehicle charging infrastructure and solar panels.

"In addition, we are looking at opportunities to deliver investment in the wider village and are exploring options to improve the environment for local people at the Woodman junction in Bilbrook, as well as enhancing local active travel infrastructure."