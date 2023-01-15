Homes plan for site of half-demolished and derelict building next to Dudley primary school

The old School House, which sits next to Priory Primary School, Dudley

Plans have been submitted to demolish School House, on Cedar Road, Dudley, which sits next to Priory Primary School.

Developers want to replace the building, which is already part-demolished, with two semi-detached houses.

A statement accompanying the scheme, says: "It is proposed to develop a pair of semi-detached, 2.5 storey, three-bedroom dwellings with amenity space to the front and private garden space to the rear.

"The existing property is half-demolished and will be completely demolished.

"The house unit sizes are 49m². Private amenity space has been provided to the rear of the property.

"Waste storage spaces have been provided to the front of the property. Two car parking spaces have been provided per house to the front elevation."

It adds: "The proposed development will maintain reasonable distance from properties neighbouring, therefore having less of an impact on privacy and light.

"It is not considered that the houses will have a detrimental effect on the neighbouring properties.

"The dwellings will provide natural surveillance to the front of the property as well as providing maximum orientation of light (south facing) to the rear.

"The proposed form of development helps to shield the rear private garden amenity areas from noise and nuisance, which creates a safe and wholly accessible environment.

"The proposal is accessible via Cedar Road. The proposed structure is formed as a traditional semi-detached style building, in line with the existing form in the area."

Planning chiefs at Dudley Council are considering the scheme.