Long-standing Wednesbury brownfield site earmarked for ‘urban village’

The site in Wednesbury

And while some remain under wraps due to commercial reasons, one major site which could become homes is situated off Friar Park Road in Wednesbury.

A second phase of a consultation was launched during November and early December to gauge people's views on a long-standing allocating housing site.

The regeneration scheme would see 630 homes built at the 27-hectare (67-acre) site which has been described as one of the biggest within the region.

Sandwell Council is working with the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) on the major scheme known as the Friar Park Urban Village which was first revealed back in 2021.

The draft masterplan proposes around 630 high quality, new homes on the land

Councillor Mike Bird, the WMCA’s portfolio holder for housing and land and leader of Walsall Council, said: “This is one of the biggest redevelopment sites in the region, but it has sat empty for more than 30 years with no developer willing to take it on.

“Yet, by working closely with Sandwell Council and by using the money we have secured from government for the WMCA’s nationally-leading ‘brownfield first’ regeneration programme, we have been able to finally unlock this site to provide new homes and jobs for local people and reduce pressure to build in the green belt."

Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council's cabinet member for regeneration and growth, said: “This joint venture project with West Midlands Combined Authority is an important opportunity to regenerate a contaminated brownfield site and deliver much-needed new homes and wider improvements for people in Friar Park.