Black Country homes to be sold at auction with one listed at just £19,000

By John Corser

Black Country homes to suit all pockets are set to go under the hammer.

29 Park Dale West
A large house in a popular area of Wolverhampton will be among the star residential bids in Bond Wolfe’s next online property auction on October 27.

40 Coalway Road

The three bedroomed semi-detached house at 40 Coalway Road is listed with a guide price of more than £195,000+ - way below market rates for the area – as it is in need of modernisation and repairs throughout.

At the other end of the price range, but less than a mile away, a two bedroomed mid-terraced house at 57 Trysull Road is listed at more than £19,000.

57 Trysull Road

Over in Walsall, a three bedroom semi-detached house at 107 Victoria Avenue is listed at £39,000 to £44,000 and is need of considerable modernisation and redecoration.

In Dudley 21 Selborne Road is a four-bedroomed end-terraced house laid out over three floors. It is in need of substantial modernisation, hence the guide price of more than £59,000.

21 Selborne Road

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “Once again our auction has plenty of properties that would make great purchases for those with DIY skills or for landlords looking to invest in expanding their portfolios.”

Other notable properties at the auction include a large Victorian semi-detached house at 29 Park Dale West, Wolverhampton. Currently divided up as three flats and two bedsits, and listed with a guide price of more than £375,000, the property is listed as a residential investment but provides excellent potential for conversion back into a spacious family home, subject to the necessary planning permission.

107 Victoria Avenue

Laid out of three floors, the property sits in the Park Dale conservation area

There will be 158 lots in the auction which is due to start at 9.30am and will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

