Plans to create more homes at Black Country landmark building

An artist's impression of how the new development will look

Developers are seeking to build an extra eight homes at Transport House in West Bromwich after permission was granted in November 2020 to build 37 properties there.

It would see the Victoria Street-based former office building feature a total of 45 apartments.

Detail, a Birmingham-based property developers, has submitted a new planning application for the extension, where the additional properties featuring one and two bedrooms would be built across two floors.

Detail is acting as the development manager for the project. Transport House was acquired by HCT Homes in January after it was placed on the market in 2019, with a price of £1million.

An artist's impression of how the new development will look

Sunny Johal, director at Detail, said: "Transport House represents an exciting opportunity to bring a vacant building back into productive use.

"Our proposals will deliver a modern residential development with new homes for local people, contributing to the growing vibrancy of West Bromwich."

Sundip Shihn, director at HCT Homes, added: "We have always had a strong vision for the potential of Transport House, given its location close to key amenities and transport links.

"The building has been underutilised for too long and we are excited to now submit plans to maximise its potential.

"We look forward to working with all our partners to bring this scheme to life."

The former office building is close to the town centre and a short walk to the Metro line, bus station, and other key amenities.