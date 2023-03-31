Sports education boss wants donations of gadgets to give to Ukrainian youngsters

David Bain

David Bain of Wolverhampton-based SportsCool will make the journey with John Davies from the Bridge Inn pub in Brewood, which has launched the aid project.

He is looking for donations of laptops, smartphones, iPads and tablets to take to Ukraine.

The internet school study appeal has also set up a crowdfunding page to raise money for the project. It will be the pub and its regulars’ third delivery of aid to the country.

Former professional boxer David, who also appeared on the Channel 5 reality show Unbreakable, launched SportsCool’s Wolverhampton operation at the end of last year. It delivers a diverse range of sports to local schools, ranging from fencing and archery to ultimate frisbee and tri-golf.

He said: “Donations to the appeal will make a real difference to the lives of children. We are asking for donations of any electronic devices that can access the internet.

“If you have any unwanted working devices, preferably including the charger, please donate them to this great cause. Also please ensure the devices have been restored to factory settings so that all personal information is deleted.

“We are working with a children’s support programme in Ukraine and if you would like to add a sticker to your device with your name and email address, they will ensure that you receive a photo of the child who received your device, once delivered.

“We would also appreciate any donations to assist with travel costs for the journey. This can be done through the JustGiving page we have set up or by handing donations in to The Bridge Inn by April 30.”

SportsCool works with schools to enhance the delivery of curricular and extra-curricular physical education, with the view that every child should have the chance to participate, progress and achieve.

All SportsCool’s activities are underpinned by the company’s ethos of “Educate: Motivate: Participate”. Its coaches make it their mission to find a sport for every child to love.

The Wolverhampton operation is one of 28 across the UK working with more than 400 education providers. It works in the city and surrounding areas including Dudley, Tipton and Sandwell.

People with devices they want to donate can contact David at David.b@sportscool.org to arrange for them to be picked up, or drop them off at The Bridge Inn, High Green, Brewood.

SportsCool Wolverhampton is not stopping at changing children's lives in Ukraine, it is also helping local children through the Government-funded HAF programme.