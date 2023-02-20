On Friday the Ukrainian flag will be raised at Dudley Council House

On Friday the Ukrainian flag will be raised at Dudley Council House from 8am and the building will be lit up in the country’s blue and yellow colours from 4pm until 8am the following day.

Councillors and council employees will also hold a one-minute silence on the day at 11am.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "As we approach the anniversary of this conflict, we continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine.

"It is so painful to see the devastation and loss people continue to suffer as a result of this abhorrent attack on their country, and the borough has welcomed more than 90 people from Ukraine since the start of the conflict.