Grand day out at Molineux nets money for Ukraine

WAA Chosen employees enjoy day out at Wolves

Colleagues from Birmingham-based WAA Chosen were joined by clients and supplier partners from across the UK, including brands like Nivea, Jewson and Britvic, in taking part in the event at Wolves.

They scored on and off the pitch, with a 5-3 victory and raising more than £1,000 for the appeal fund.

The latest charitable activity follows on from the agency funding the transport of vital supplies to Poland for Ukrainian refugees.

The support came after their own colleague Alexey Kostenyuk, based in Kyiv, was called up to serve in the Ukrainian armed forces as part of the ongoing war effort.

Team WAA Chosen sported a specially commissioned blue and yellow strip for the game.

After the match, an auction was held in the club’s players’ lounge, which saw prizes donated by some of the company’s celebrity friends, including boxer Ricky Hatton, cricketer Darren Gough, Coventry City FC and darts ace James Wade.

WAA Chosen managing director Dan Clifford said: “It was a fantastic evening, and we thank Wolves and their partner DIS Graphics for giving us the opportunity.

“Our clients and staff got to experience a little glimpse of life as a Premiership footballer and it was certainly a nice bonus to win the game!