Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Grand day out at Molineux nets money for Ukraine

By Matthew PanterWolverhamptonUkraine warPublished:

A West Midlands marketing agency were on the ball to raise money for Ukraine after taking part in a charity football match at Molineux.

WAA Chosen employees enjoy day out at Wolves
WAA Chosen employees enjoy day out at Wolves

Colleagues from Birmingham-based WAA Chosen were joined by clients and supplier partners from across the UK, including brands like Nivea, Jewson and Britvic, in taking part in the event at Wolves.

They scored on and off the pitch, with a 5-3 victory and raising more than £1,000 for the appeal fund.

The latest charitable activity follows on from the agency funding the transport of vital supplies to Poland for Ukrainian refugees.

The support came after their own colleague Alexey Kostenyuk, based in Kyiv, was called up to serve in the Ukrainian armed forces as part of the ongoing war effort.

WAA Chosen employees enjoy day out at Wolves

Team WAA Chosen sported a specially commissioned blue and yellow strip for the game.

After the match, an auction was held in the club’s players’ lounge, which saw prizes donated by some of the company’s celebrity friends, including boxer Ricky Hatton, cricketer Darren Gough, Coventry City FC and darts ace James Wade.

WAA Chosen managing director Dan Clifford said: “It was a fantastic evening, and we thank Wolves and their partner DIS Graphics for giving us the opportunity.

“Our clients and staff got to experience a little glimpse of life as a Premiership footballer and it was certainly a nice bonus to win the game!

“We are extremely fortunately that we have facilitated a lot of brand ambassador partnerships for our clients, which has allowed us to make friends with some top sportsmen. As soon as we told them about our Ukraine connection and the match, they were delighted to help our fundraising efforts. They offered up some great prizes, which has allowed us to raise a significant amount of money for the appeal fund.”

Ukraine war
Politics
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Birmingham
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News