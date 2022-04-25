500 visas handed out for Ukrainian people coming to the West Midlands

Evgeniy, right, waves as he arrives with his wife and four children from Mariupol at a refugee centre in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, after fleeing from the Russian attacks. (AP Photo/Leo Correa).

Government figures show 510 visas have been issued through the Homes for Ukraine scheme in the region with Birmingham being the largest in the area with 232 put through.

But the true number of refugees fleeing their country and arriving in the region is likely to be higher, with the figures not accounting for the other visa applications.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Council said: "Under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, four people have arrived in the city of Wolverhampton. They are all individuals, not family groups. A family of five is also expected to arrive in the city after May 6.

"There is a separate family visa scheme but under that scheme families make their own individual arrangements."

People are allowed to join family members already in the UK – and those here can extend their stay amid Russia's invasion – through The Ukraine Family Scheme.

Figures show 39 visas have been approved for sponsors in Wolverhampton, with 31 in Dudley, 16 in Walsall, 24 in Sandwell and the highest of 232 in Birmingham.

Meanwhile there was a further 42 in Stafford, 14 in Cannock, 59 in Lichfield, 25 in South Staffordshire and another 28 in Wyre Forest – including Kidderminster.

Elsewhere, a further 189 were approved for sponsors living in Shropshire alongside another 68 for those living in Telford and Wrekin, the figures up to Tuesday revealed.

Staffordshire County Council bosses said they anticipated around 500 refugees would arrive in the county after being matched up to sponsors through the Government scheme.

Balvinder Heran, deputy chief executive at Dudley Council, added: "We’ve received a number of applications from people across the borough who would like to welcome Ukrainian refugees into their home as part of the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme. We’re working with all applicants and carrying out the necessary property and safeguarding checks as quickly as possible.