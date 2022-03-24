Support for Ukrainian refugees to stay safe from Covid

Staffordshire County Council's Stafford headquarters

Staffordshire County Council has vowed to offer a safe haven to families in need of refuge and has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretaty Priti Patel to offer assistance.

The Covid pandemic also remains a concern in Staffordshire however. And at this month’s county council health scrutiny meeting a Newcastle councillor questioned what measures would be taken to monitor the virus as the county welcomes refugees and free public testing comes to an end in April.

Councillor Julie Cooper said: “I know in this committee we’re all in solidarity with Ukraine. How will we know if the people that are coming over have been vaccinated or not? They’re coming in in their thousands – is there any way we can find out?

“We’re on top of it because our vaccination is fantastic, we’ve done a really good job. It’s just bringing in other people that are coming in now. If we stop free testing how will we know if we are bringing it in from that part of the world?”

The council’s Covid defence lead Emily Doorbar responded: “We previously dealt with this issue last year when we had some new entrants coming from a foreign country. As part of that process we were able to implement quite a comprehensive plan to help those people enter safely, help get them tested and also vaccinated if required.

“I have no concerns around any new entrants moving forward and us being able to repeat that exercise. We have the resources to do that, it’s something we’ve done before and we’re familiar with.

“I am confident we can help keep any new entrants and our residents safe.”

All eight of Staffordshire’s districts and boroughs stand “ready and able” to welcome refugees from Ukraine, the county council has said.

Speaking at this month’s cabinet meeting council leader Alan White said: “Our disgust over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grows by the day as we hear more reports of the unacceptable targeting of the civilian population. The county council stands with the people of Ukraine.

“In Staffordshire we have a proud history of helping those fleeing from war or persecution. Most recently we have welcomed almost 200 Afghans, providing support and accommodation to help them settle in the UK