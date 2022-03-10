Daniel Kawczynski : Shrewsbury MP accused of ‘immoral and offensive bile’ over Ukrainian refugees

Daniel Kawczynski

In a since deleted tweet, Mr Kawczynski claimed “British left-wing parties” are making “illiterate and immoral” demands for the UK to accept more people fleeing Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

The Conservative MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham argued that Britain should support Ukraine’s neighbours because “Ukrainians will need to return home to rebuild their country” when the war is over.

But Simon Hoare, Tory chairman of the Commons Northern Ireland Committee, told Mr Kawczynski he does “not speak for the Tory Party”.

In a 5.50am tweet, Mr Hoare said: “What utterly risible, illiterate, immoral and offensive bile. Haven’t you heard what @BorisJohnson has been saying?

“You do not speak for the Tory Party. I’m not sure you speak for humanity #whitehotfury.”

Mr Kawczynski had tweeted: "British left wing parties demand Britain takes in more Ukrainian refugees. This is illiterate and immoral. When war is over Ukrainians will need to return home to rebuild their country. We should be supporting Ukrainian refugees in frontline states like Poland and Romania."

The spat comes amid criticism over the number of Ukrainian refugees who have had visas processed to come to the UK, as they flee the Russian attack on their homeland.

In a statement to the Shropshire Star, Mr Kawczynski said he had described the situation as immoral because of his belief that it "plays right into the hands" of Russian leader, Vladimir Putin.

He said the UK should be supporting Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.

"Labour, SNP and Liberals all attacking PM at Prime Minister's Questions over the Ukrainian refugee issue," he said

"I feel it is grossly unfair. No European country has done more to support and train Ukrainian armed forces and to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

"I felt that these politicians are deliberately pandering to the populist agenda/narrative which is Britain is impeding Ukrainians from seeking sanctuary on our shores.

"Putin is deliberately attempting to frighten professional educated Ukrainians away so that it weakens them as a nation. The greatest resources any country has are its people. Putin wants to drive them away so that his efforts to Russify large parts of Ukraine lead to its control by Russia either directly or as a puppet state.

"That’s why I call this immoral, as it plays right into his hands to throw these Ukrainians to every far corner of Europe and the world. Only Ireland and Iceland are further away from Ukraine on a European context.

"The sensible and moral action is to support the millions of Ukrainians who have crossed the border but are close to their loved ones left behind fighting. We should be supporting them in Poland Slovakia Hungary Romania and Moldova."

Asked if Britain should help those Ukrainians who do want to come to Britain, despite its distance from their homeland, Mr Kawczynski said: "Ukrainians who want to come here and claim asylum, yes they should be processed as quickly as possible and we should support them in doing that."

Also asked how Britain should respond if Ukraine is defeated and people wish to escape or cannot return, he said: "If Ukraine is subjugated I will be the first to call for the country to be taking in refugees from Ukraine."

He added: "I will be the first to go to the Prime Minister to say 'How do we help our partners in Eastern Europe who simply cannot cope?'."

The online dispute came as the Tories, and Home Secretary Priti Patel in particular, come under vast pressure to improve British efforts to help those fleeing the war.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is resisting widespread calls, including from Kyiv, to drop visa requirements for Ukrainians, instead insisting security checks are needed to prevent the Russian president sending agents to the UK.

Despite more than 2.1 million people having fled Ukraine according to UN estimates, the latest figures from Downing Street say the UK has granted just 957 visas.