Theatre cancels Russian State Opera show after invasion of Ukraine

Stafford Gatehouse theatre

Madama Butterfly was due to be staged at the Gatehouse Theatre on Monday, March 28, but the theatre has now pulled the show after Russian forces invaded Ukraine last week.

The theatre said in a statement: “We believe the decision to cancel is the right thing to do given the current situation in Ukraine.

“All ticket holders will receive a full refund automatically and do not need to contact the Box Office to request one.”

Freedom Leisure runs the theatre on behalf of Stafford Borough Council and the authority has supported the decision.

The show’s production company Amande Concerts said: “It goes without saying that we strongly condemn the violence in Ukraine.

“This brand acts as an umbrella for the presentation of artists of many different nationalities that have graduated from institutions in Russia and former Soviet countries.

“We understand the potential for confusion, but there is no link between Amande Concerts and the Russian ‘state’ as a political entity.”

In Wolverhampton the Grand Theatre has cancelled shows by the Russian State Ballet of Siberia.