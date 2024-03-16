Region missing out creative industries, says mayoral candidate

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Richard Parker, Labour's candidate in the mayoral election on May 2, said creative arts contributed just 2.7 per cent to the West Midland economy, compared to 11.7 per cent in London.

He said the industry's concentration in the south east meant people in the Midlands were being forced to move away to find work.

Mr Parker was speaking in support of Labour's plan for creative industries, announced by Sir Keir Starmer this week.

Labour says creative industries brought £140 billion into the UK economy in 2022, more than the life sciences, aerospace and automotive industries combined, and 50 per cent bigger than the entire telecommunications industry.

Mr Parker said: "The creative industries are crucial to our region and this support from a Labour government is very welcome.

"This is a long-term plan to redress the imbalance across our country.

“I’ve been in a number of colleges recently where students are telling me that they may have to move away from our region to work in creative industries like music, art, television and film. That’s not acceptable."

Sir Keir said Labour would prioritise the skills the creative industries by creating a new, more flexible growth and skills levy, and developing partnerships with the private sector at specialist colleges.

The introduce a new Digital Music Instruments Certificate to make it easier for musicians and arts organisations during touring.

A new National Music Education Network would be set up to help children learn performing arts.