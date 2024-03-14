Liberal Democrats select mayoral candidate

Mr Virk, who previously stood for the party in the Tamworth by-election, said: "The West Midlands is a place that should be able to thrive.

"We are the beating heart of Britain and the birthplace of modern industry, yet people tell me that they feel poorer than ever, and devoid of hope."

He cited public transport, skills and attracting investment as his priorities.

He will be standing against Andy Street, who has held the mayorality since 2017, Labour's Richard Parker and Green candidate Siobhan Harper-Nunes.