Reform UK unveils new Black Country constituencies team

Ray Nock

The ant-immigration party founded by Nigel Farage but now led by Richard Tice believes the Black Country is fertile ground for its anti-woke policies.

The four men chosen to represent the party in the new constituencies of Tipton and Wednesbury, West Bromwich, Dudley and Aldridge/Brownhills include former Tories and UKIP members.

Ray Nock led the Conservative group in Sandwell Council whilst representing the Charlemont and Grove Vale ward. However, he left the Tories more than five years after opposing the direction of the party.

Born in a Stone Cross council house before enjoying successful career in business and manufacturing Ray is the Reform Party's man in West Bromwich.

The keen amateur radio enthusiast, who has had several long-standing cross party friendships, is delighted to have found a new political home.

He said: "I simply could not sit by a moment longer, watching this government’s policies systematically ruin our NHS, law and order, and transport infrastructure:

"I’m proud to be able to represent a party which will put those struggling with massive inflation and low wages first. The Truth is out there, and Reform is coming.”

In Tipton and Wednesbury retailer Jack Sabharwal will be telling voters about the Reform Party.

Jack Sabwarhal

Jack cut his teeth in shop management in Great Bridge until opening his own West Bromwich convenience store in 2003.

A former Conservative, Sabharwal contested Tividale ward in Sandwell Council elections before resigning in 2015.

The 53-year-old said: “I have experienced firsthand the severe problems retail businesses and SMEs are currently going through with high energy and running costs, and continuing extremely damaging food price inflation”.

Recently selected as Reform UK’s Parliamentary Spokesperson for the new parliamentary constituency of Dudley,

Reform UK have chosen Andrew Southall, 31, is a local small-business owner to be its Parliamentary spokesman in Dudley.

Andrew Southall

He said: “I believe Reform UK offers the only genuine alternative to the current uniparty system. There is now little or no difference between Conservative, Labour and Lib Dem policies in most areas, despite them all clearly failing.

"I am really pleased and excited to become a Reform UK Parliamentary Spokesperson, and feel privileged to be able to represent and speak out for the people of Dudley, who are rightly deeply concerned about the continuing managed decline of our country."

Graham Eardley was the first Conservative to represent Brownhills, serving between 1992 and 1996, before winning Aldridge North and Walsall Wood for the party in 2003.

Graham Eardley

He then joined UKIP representing the party in local and General elections and rising to become a national spokesman on several issues.

The 57-year-old was born and bred in the Aldridge-Brownhills constituency which he will campaign for Reform UK in.

Graham is also a member of the Freedom Association and an associate member of the Bruges group. He has written articles for the Bruges group and contributed to Birmingham City University Centre for Brexit Studies.