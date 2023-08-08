Residents urged to have say over new political map proposed for Staffordshire County Council

Staffordshire County Council

Residents and local organisations have been invited to have their say on the plans, which propose new boundaries for council divisions in the county.

The Local Government Boundary Commission (LGBC) is proposing that the number of councillors on the county council should stay at 62 – one per division.

It is reviewing Staffordshire to ensure councillors will represent around the same number of electors, and that division arrangements will help "make the council work effectively".

The commission has called on residents' views in a 10-week consultation, which will run until October 16.

Councillor Alan White, leader at Staffordshire County Council, said: "It’s really important that we have a fair and effective democratic process in Staffordshire that gives all our communities a say in how the council is run.

"The proposals will help make sure we have a fair and equal process when it comes to local council elections while helping us maintain community identity for years to come.

"All county councillors have been involved in the process and we continue to work closely with our district and borough colleagues. It’s vital that we get these proposals right and I would urge both residents and organisations to have their say."

Any changes that come about as a result of the proposed plans are expected to be implemented in 2025.

Launching the consultation, Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, added: "We want people in Staffordshire to help us – we have drawn up proposals for new divisions in Staffordshire.

"We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities, we also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

"Residents and local organisations can help us do that, we would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions. It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or you can e-mail or write to us.

"Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that.It’s really simple, so do get involved."