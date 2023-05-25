Conservatives accuse Wolverhampton Council of failing city over high unemployment

Wolverhampton Civic Centre

Councillor Wendy Thompson, leader of the Conservative opposition, has called for the ruling Labour group to take action over "distressing" unemployment rates in the city.

It comes after official figures showed Wolverhampton has the second-highest unemployment rate in England for people aged 16 and above.

Labour has hit back, saying the council was working "tirelessly" to address the issue and would "get the job done".

Councillor Wendy Thompson

Councillor Wendy Thompson, leader of the opposition, said: "These statistics are not mere figures but represent the struggles, aspirations and hopes of the hardworking people of Wolverhampton.

"Behind these numbers lie individuals and families grappling with financial uncertainty, a lack of opportunities, and a growing sense of despair.

"Unemployment is not just an economic problem; it is a social issue that affects the overall well-being of communities.

"This Labour council must do more to tackle this growing issue. High unemployment rates in Wolverhampton have been a historic issue that this council have failed to address.

"Schemes and initiatives that target 18-24-year-olds have clearly failed when we have the second-highest unemployment rate in the country for that age range.

"It is simply unacceptable. It is crucial to ensure that young adults have access to quality education, vocational training, and apprenticeship opportunities, all of which this council have come short on."

Councillor Stephen Simkins

The council's deputy leader, Councillor Stephen Simkins, refuted the comments, saying that "the council is working tirelessly" and that there are schemes available for those who need them.

Councillor Simkin ssaid: "Nationally unemployment has risen, and we are no different to anyone else really.

"We are working tirelessly with our Wolves at Work scheme to get people back into work, and we are also working with both public and private industries to get the best opportunities available for our unemployed," he said.

"We are also looking at skills development, not just for now, but for 10 and 20 years from now. We will carry on to do what we are doing and get the job done."