Changes made to Sandwell Council's Cabinet

Kerrie Carmichael

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael said her top team – which contains few changes – was committed to continuing the "huge progress" of the past year.

Bop Piper has been named statutory deputy leader and will continue to run finance and resources, while Suzanne Hartwell, has been made deputy leader and will continue in her health and social care role.

Keeping their roles for the new year are Simon Hackett, cabinet member for children, young people and education, and Peter Hughes, cabinet member of regeneration and growth.

Charn Singh Padda has moved over to the leisure and tourism role previously held by Laura Rollins, who is now the cabinet member of housing and built environment.

Also changing roles is Councillor Danny Millard, who is not the cabinet member for environment and highways, moving from communities in 2022.

Councillor Syeda Khatun has taken over public health and communities.

Councillor Charmichael said: "Over the last year, we have made huge progress in meeting our ambition for Sandwell to be a place where everyone can fulfil their potential and be proud to live here.

"My cabinet and I are committed to delivering the best possible outcomes for Sandwell residents.

"Together we are determined to continue to do everything we can to support people through the cost of living emergency, improve the way residents can access our services and build on the opening of the Sandwell Aquatics Centre as a catalyst for revitalising our neighbourhoods."

The council has emerged from years of scandals and turmoil surrounding its ruling Labour group, which culminated in Government inspectors being parachuted in last year to improve long-standing governance issues.

A report in March said "significant progress" had been made at the authority. Following this month's local elections Labour has 60 councillors to the Conservatives 12.