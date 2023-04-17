Labour choose candidate for West Midlands Mayor election

Richard Parker is Labour's candidate to be the new West Midlands Mayor

Mr Parker, a former partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, will take on the sitting Conservative Mayor Andy Street in the election.

Members voted for him ahead of Birmingham city councillor and regional Victims’ Commissioner Nicky Brennan.

Mr Parker has said in a Tweet that he is “humbled” to have been selected.

Mr Street has been the Mayor since the role was created in 2017.

Mr Parker, who has been a Labour members for 35 years, had the backing of former Mayoral candidate and MP Liam Byrne.