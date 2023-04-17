Notification Settings

Labour choose candidate for West Midlands Mayor election

By John CorserPublished:

The Labour Party has chosen Richard Parker as its candidate in next year's election for West Midlands Mayor.

Richard Parker is Labour's candidate to be the new West Midlands Mayor
Mr Parker, a former partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, will take on the sitting Conservative Mayor Andy Street in the election.

Members voted for him ahead of Birmingham city councillor and regional Victims’ Commissioner Nicky Brennan.

Mr Parker has said in a Tweet that he is “humbled” to have been selected.

Mr Street has been the Mayor since the role was created in 2017.

Mr Parker, who has been a Labour members for 35 years, had the backing of former Mayoral candidate and MP Liam Byrne.

He will campaign on establishing an integrated public transport system for the region and tackling the issue of low pay to help those suffering from the cost-of-living crisis.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

