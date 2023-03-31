Clarity over HS2 works in Staffordshire after minister 'bangs heads together'

HS2 works in Staffordshire are set to continue

Construction of phase one of the budget-busting line passing through the county was left in limbo after the Government announced a two-year delay to the project north of Birmingham.

It led to official signs going up around Lichfield saying work had been "postponed until August 2025".

But Rail Minister Huw Merriman MP has now confirmed that works already underway north of Birmingham will "continue to progress".

In a letter to Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, Mr Merriman said: "I would like to clarify that construction works on phase one of HS2 to the north of Birmingham through to Fradley will continue to progress. This includes works in Lichfield and the Handsacre link to the West Coast Main Line which will be of keen interest to you and your constituents."

Mr Fabricant, who pressed ministers for answers over the delay in an urgent question in the Commons, has now requested an end date to the works so life can "return to normal".

He said: "The Treasury originally ordered that only work between Old Oak Common and Birmingham should continue, seemingly unaware that substantial work was already underway in the Lichfield area as a part of phase one to enable a link between HS2 and the West Coast Mainline.

"Several roads and footpaths have been blocked off and the A38 dual carriageway is experiencing major delays at peak time because of major roadworks.

"HS2 either had to make this good, which would be costly, or quickly get on with the work and finish it. In any event, the Government had said that the halt to the works was temporary for a few years when all the work work would then have to be resumed again."

Mr Fabricant added: "I have now asked the Department for Transport when they expect all the works to be completed so that life in the area can begin to return to normal.

"In the meantime, I am extremely grateful to the rail minister for working closely with me on this and banging heads together."