Council tax set to rise by five per cent in Wolverhampton

Leaders are proposing a 4.99 per cent increase – with two per cent for adult social care – to balance the books and help keep services running.

It would see the average Band D property's bill come to £1,909.01 for the authority, which would increase to £2,184.58 when precepts are added.

The additional £275.57 on the council tax bill is made up of contributions needed to pay towards police and fire services across the West Midlands.

Overall, bills in Wolverhampton for a Band D home – the average – are expected to increase from £2,073 to £2,184 come April 1.