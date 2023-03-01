Notification Settings

Council tax set to rise by five per cent in Wolverhampton

By Thomas Parkes

Council tax is expected to increase by almost five per cent in Wolverhampton under plans which are set to be rubber-stamped this week.

Leaders are proposing a 4.99 per cent increase – with two per cent for adult social care – to balance the books and help keep services running.

It would see the average Band D property's bill come to £1,909.01 for the authority, which would increase to £2,184.58 when precepts are added.

The additional £275.57 on the council tax bill is made up of contributions needed to pay towards police and fire services across the West Midlands.

Overall, bills in Wolverhampton for a Band D home – the average – are expected to increase from £2,073 to £2,184 come April 1.

The budget will be discussed at a full council meeting on March 1.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

