Call for 'root and branch' inquiry over failed levelling up bids in Dudley

Dudley Council House

The Conservative-run authority submitted four bids for £80 million from the latest round of the Government's Levelling Up Fund, which handed out more than £2 billion to 100 areas of the country.

But none of the bids was successful, with the West Midlands Combined Authority region receiving funding for just two out of 17 submissions.

It came after Dudley Council did not submit any bids at all in round one of the fund, which ran in 2021.

Now councillors from the opposition Labour group have demanded an investigation into why the bids fell flat.

Halesowen North councillor Parmjit Sahota, shadow cabinet member for regeneration, said: "There needs to be a root and branch inquiry into why the council failed miserably to secure any substantial grant funding for the community and businesses of the borough.

"The money was much needed for proposed regeneration projects to improve the quality of life for Dudley residents.

"We raised concerns during the submission period that we felt the bids were not robust enough to secure the funding and it seems two were submitted as last-minute applications.

"This is no way to attract investment into our borough. The four MPs have a lot to answer for to their electorate in not being able to persuade the Minister for Levelling Up that our borough is worthy of this much-needed investment.

"They, along with the Council leader Patrick Harley and the Tory Mayor, Andy Street, have let down a borough much in need of a multi-million pound injection."

Councillor Harley said Labour were "out of their minds" to criticise the council's efforts at bringing in Government cash – and that he was confident the town would be successful in future levelling up bids.

He pointed to millions of pounds brought in by the Conservatives for the regeneration of Cavendish House, very light rail, regeneration in Brierley Hill and Dudley bus station, among other schemes.

"Labour would be best advised to err on the side of caution before jumping in with their size 12s," Mr Harley said.

"They are quick to criticise but would have been better off waiting until after the third round.

"All four of our bids were robust and stood up to scrutiny – although we certainly weren't helped by the Government changing the criteria at the last minute.

"Our track record in bringing in funding has been exemplary and I am confident that we will be successful in the next round."

The bids submitted by the council included regeneration schemes in Dudley town centre and in Lye, a new education facility in Brierley Hill and a college campus in Halesowen.